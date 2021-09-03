Thika-based millionaire Julius Gitau Wanyoike
Thika millionaire’s woes deepen as creditors come calling

By  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Julius Gitau came back to a business that had collapsed and auction notices were pinned on most of his properties.
  • Currently, he runs a kiosk at the Thika town main stage after his two wholesale shops known as Gwa Gitau wa Mali were auctioned.

Last September, Mr Julius Gitau left a suicide note warning he was going to take his life by jumping into River Thika to escape his creditors.

