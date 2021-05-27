Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines fight UK and Indian variants, research shows

A new research shows that at least two vaccines are highly effective against the Indian and UK variants when given in two doses.

The study by Public Health England (PHE), which was published in the preprint server, shows that the two vaccines are highly effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant and the B.1.1.7 variant.

The analysis, which was conducted between April 5 and May 16, found that the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was 88 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose, compared to 93 per cent effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant.

According to the study, two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant compared to 66 per cent effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant.

Both the vaccines were “33 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617.2, three weeks after the first dose, compared to around 50 per cent effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant.”

All age groups in study

The researchers included people from all age groups from April 5, covering the period since the Indian variant emerged, and as far back as December 2020 for those aged 65 and above.

The study included 1,054 people who had been confirmed as having contracted the B.1.617.2 variant through genomic sequencing and varied in ethnicity.

This comes at a time when Kenya is struggling to get the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Last week, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya was expecting 130,000 doses of the vaccine through the “Gavi dose sharing arrangement across neighbouring countries early next week”.

He said the government was going to mop up doses of vaccines countrywide which had not been used during the first phase.

“The cumulative available doses will enable the country to start off our second dose vaccination by the end of next week,” Mr Kagwe said.

However, the Gavi doses have not arrived, and neither has the mopping up been done, although the administration of the second dose is expected to start over the weekend on May 29 and 30 according to the ministry.

Timelines for second dose

And with only less than 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine remaining, it could be hard to reach the more than 900,000 people who have received the first dose and whose timelines for the second dose is June and July, if more vaccines are not received.

Kenya was expecting more than two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the end of this month from the Covax scheme. Unfortunately, the vaccines will not be coming and the government is looking forward to importing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to inoculate at least 60 per cent of the population.

Front-liners, starting with healthcare workers, are expected to receive the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine first when it becomes available.

As of Wednesday, 164,369 healthcare workers had been vaccinated out of 957,804 total vaccinations, 150,807 teachers and 80,979 security officers.

The “others” category are the biggest number to receive the vaccine. As of Wednesday, 271,021 of the “others” had been inoculated, while those aged 58 and above were 290,628.



