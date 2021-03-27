Ngong Town
Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The three ‘lost generations’ of Ngong: How town is bleeding

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

Ngong is a town of many contrasts. There’s vibrancy, promise and an almost infinite hunger for expansion. But there’s also lethargy, a hint of indifference and rue.

Related

More from News

  1. MCK wrangles: Fresh twist in Tabitha Mutemi case

  2. Human error could be behind Suez Canal blockage

  3. 1,152 more contract Covid-19

  4. Kenyans abroad share vaccination experiences

  5. US military offers to help in blocked Suez Canal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.