The numbers that shaped 2023

2023 has been a year of rising prices, new taxes, a record number of examination candidates and multi-billion-shilling scandals.

Here are the 10 most significant figures that tell the story of the year.

A Nation Newsplex analysis has found that the increase in the composition of the Executive will significantly weigh down the taxpayer Photo credit: Graphic | Sydney Kithome

The controversial tax introduced through the Finance Act this year meant that more than three million Kenyans in formal employment would have to part with 1.5 per cent of their gross salary each month. The money, the government said, would be used to finance the ambitious affordable housing plan that is one of the main pillars of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

While the High Court ruled the levy unconstitutional in November, Kenyans will have to wait until next year for a way forward, as the decision was suspended until January 10 to allow the government to appeal.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Anne Njeri Njoroge became the face of a multi-billion-shilling scandal that left many questions unanswered when she claimed ownership of the 100,000 metric tonnes of diesel that the government said belonged to Galana Energies Limited.

Following the scandal, she claimed she was arrested and mistreated and is now seeking compensation and payment for the loss of her product.

For the first time, a litre of petrol crossed the Sh200 mark when it cost Sh211.64 in September, while diesel reached Sh200.9.

The government has continued to blame the high fuel prices on external factors beyond its control amid growing outrage over the impact of the high prices on the cost of living.

150-unit exchange rate

The official exchange rate of the shilling to the dollar crossed the 150 mark in October for the first time in Kenya’s history.

The Kenyan shilling has lost more than 18 per cent of its value since the beginning of the year. The weaker shilling against the dollar has made purchases more expensive for importers, while exporters have enjoyed exchange rate gains when they are paid in the US currency.

When a Cabinet meeting gave the green light to an import deal that would see food imported duty-free, it was seen as a scheme that would allow well-connected individuals to mint billions.

It later emerged that the import deal had been approved under the wrong provisions of the law. Questions were also raised about the companies that won the tenders, some of which were linked to close allies of the president.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) also raised concerns about the quality of the imported oil, which it said could be harmful to human health.

President William Ruto has made more foreign trips this year than any other president before him. His travels came under the spotlight as Kenyans began to question whether there was any impact gained.

Reports by the Controller of Budget since Ruto ascended to power in September last year show that the presidency has spent Sh357 million on foreign travel alone.

But the president has defended his travels, saying Kenyans have benefitted from all the deals signed during his foreign visits.

The appointment of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) to various government ministries came under scrutiny as the majority of those on the list were election losers and loyalists of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The large number of CASs also raised concerns as it was only seen as an additional burden on the taxpayer.

However, the High Court ruled that the position was unconstitutional and barred the CASs who had already been sworn in from assuming office and earning a salary until the case is concluded.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Minister Musalia Mudavadi take a group photo with the newly sworn-in Chief Administrative Secretaries at State House, Nairobi on March 23. Photo credit: PCS

The very last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations took place this year as Kenya continues to transition into the new Competency Based Curriculum.

With this being the last KCPE exam, a record number of candidates registered for the examinations with Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang saying the number was the highest since the exam was first administered in 1985.

The country has suffered four national power outages, plunging millions into darkness. The blackouts have been blamed on the loss of bulk in transmission lines.

The power outages also exposed problems with the power backup at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Stranded passengers in dark terminals became the norm during the blackouts, sparking anger among Kenyans.

Despite promises that the problem would not recur, a blackout on December 10 showed that little had been done to address the problem.

A man wears a werewolf mask during a protest against insecurity, on August 7, 2023, near the Prime Minister's official house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

A decision by the government to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti on a peacekeeping mission, in a country where gangs have troubled the nation, was met with resistance by many Kenyans.

Parliament has already given the green light for the officers to be deployed, but many still see the move as using the police officers as guinea pigs. There have also been concerns that the deployment of the officers will deprive the country of much-needed security personnel.