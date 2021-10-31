Daniel Arap Moi and Nicolae Ceausescu
File | Nation Media Group

The notorious Romanian dictator who taught Moi regime the art of brutality

By  John Kamau

  • It was during the height of the crackdown on Mwakenya members that Moi visited Romania on September 8, 1987. 
  • Those who have been through Nyayo House cringe at the mention of the Romanian dictator and his dalliance with Moi.

On the morning of September 6, 1988, a red carpet was rolled at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive a State guest: Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu – one of the most notorious dictators that ever lived.

