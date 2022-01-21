Azimio la Umoja

From left: Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, gospel artist Ben Githae and Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu on stage during the Azimio La Umoja campaign at the Thika Green Stadium on January 15 2022.  

| Francis Nderitu |

The music genre likely to dominate 2022 political songs

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

As the General Election approaches, with politicians shaping their manifestos and building coalitions, musicians are humming tunes that will spellbind voters.

