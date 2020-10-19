The long quest for recognition of national heroes

The statue of Kenya’s freedom fighter Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi towers at the junction of Mama Ngina Street and Kimathi Street, the only such monument of a Mau Mau veteran in the city.

While the quest for recognition of national heroes had, until 2007 when President Mwai Kibaki unveiled the Kimathi statue, been a struggle both within and without Parliament, it has not been an easy walk.

It was only after the promulgation of a new Constitution that the national day, previously known as Kenyatta Day, was reverted to Mashujaa Day to celebrate all the national heroes.

Initially, Kenyatta Day was set aside to mark the day the founding father of the nation with other freedom fighters were arrested and taken to either detention camps or to face trial for demanding freedom — or for simply belonging to communities that associated with Mau Mau.

Mashujaa Day now encompasses all the national heroes from various fields, thus ending a debate on the country’s quest for their recognition.

While there had been demands to even set up a Heroes Acre in Nairobi, the government had in 1993 dismissed the issue, with then Minister for Heritage Francis Lotodo saying: “I have no intention of setting aside some grounds in Nairobi to be known as Heroes Square where all prominent Kenyans, including politicians, should be buried…burial traditions differ from community to community and I do not intend to disrupt that social order.”

State funeral

On Kimathi, the government — after being prompted by Kiraitu Murungi— told Parliament on the same day that it had “no plans to exhume the remains of the freedom fighter from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, and accord him State funeral, as it is not possible to identify the grave… (and that) the government has no plans to make ex-gratia payments to the widow of the late Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi or any other freedom fighter for that matter…”

Honouring of heroes has always been a controversial subject and even after Tom Mboya’s death, the then Minister for Information and Broadcasting Jeremiah Nyagah was put to task on why the Voice of Kenya was not playing songs composed in praise of Mboya. His reply shocked many: “I am not sure whether it would be a wise thing to keep on reminding the people of Kenya of this sad event through those particular songs.”

The need to honour national heroes had been lengthy and windy and one time in Parliament MP Noah Wekesa proposed the setting up of a fund to help the surviving freedom fighters.

Wekesa gave an example of Cuba, a country known for its recognition of heroes: “In Cuba, the government recognises their heroes. Che Guevara was not even Cuban. He was Argentinian. At every corner of Cuba, you find a monument of Guevara. You will also find monument of Jose Martin. Indeed, these heroes make the history of a country. As we speak about the heroes who liberated this country from colonialism, it is also important to remember the many others who came after independence. We must have a system in place for recognising them,” said Wekesa.

Hola massacre

Kibaki, unlike Moi and Kenyatta, had a soft spot for Mau Mau. His elder brother, Githinji, was among the victims of the Hola Massacre of 1959 when British soldiers recklessly beat Mau Mau detainees to death, triggering an international uproar and cover-up. Thus, the Kimathi statue was the culmination of multi-pronged efforts by politicians and Mau Mau sympathisers for recognition of the freedom fighters who had staged an effort to paralyse the settler economy and scare them out of Kenya.

State burial

It was only after Murungi, who had asked the government of President Moi whether it had any intention of giving Dedan Kimathi a State burial, was appointed a Minister for Constitutional Affairs after Kanu lost the 2001 elections that he did the unthinkable. He lifted the ban on Mau Mau and started a process of recognising national heroes and marking their graves as national monuments. After the death of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, the government had been under pressure to give him a State funeral but the Moi government refused.

The betrayal of the freedom fighters had been an ongoing conversation and it always created a large divide between the initial Kenyatta government and the aspirations of the freedom movement. It was a bitter war that saw a fallout between Kenyatta and some of his key jail allies after they disagreed on the land issue. Top among them was Oginga Odinga, the doyen of opposition politics in Kenya and Murang’a-born Bildad Kaggia, who became the first assistant minister to be fired by Kenyatta in independent Kenya.

Like other veterans jailed with Kenyatta, Kaggia had earned a place in Kenyatta’s government but quickly disagreed with him on the distribution of land in the Rift Valley, which he felt was going to undeserving cases.

Unlike Kenyatta, Kaggia was an insider in the Mau Mau movement having been privy to the recruitment and funding of the guerrilla army. Compared to Kaggia, Kenyatta was a moderate.

Freedom fighter

While the international and local press hailed Kenyatta as a freedom fighter, there was disquiet among the Mau Mau who felt that he had betrayed the quest for freedom by allowing the emergence of an African elite to replace the colonisers. Perhaps one of the major failures of Kenyatta was to fail to settle all the landless who had been uprooted from the ancestral lands and also the Mau Mau members whose land had been confiscated when they were in detention.

Although the Western press had linked him to the organisation of Mau Mau— the Kenya Land and Freedom Army that had made the colony, but mostly the then White Highlands, insecure from 1952 to 1958 — some historians say there was never an indicator that Kenyatta had membership in this organisation or that he had taken oath.

But it was his association with the Githunguri-based Independent Teachers College, regarded as the training ground of militants, that saw Kenyatta arrested, albeit after a false witness claimed he had taken oath. As Kenyans mark the Mashujaa Day amid a new law on how to recognise the heroes, it remains to be seen the various efforts that will be put in place to honour both surviving and dead champions.