The Little Gem in Siaya where Uhuru stayed for two nights during Magoha's send-off

At 9.30 am on Friday, February 10, a black helicopter hovered over a little-known resort in Dudi, Gem sub-county in Siaya County.

Inside the aircraft was a renowned person, while on land was a simple 60-year-old businessman waiting anxiously to receive his unknown guest.

When the chopper landed, it was former President Uhuru Kenyatta disembarking from it, and waiting to receive him was Mr Frank Otieno.

Mr Otieno is the owner of Little Gem Resort, tucked somewhere on the border of Kisumu and Siaya counties, about six kilometres from Yala town, where former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha was buried.

Mr Kenyatta’s arrival caught Mr Ochieng flat-footed — excited, for sure, but anxious because he was wondering whether his ‘small’ hotel would meet the VIP’s standards.

Little Gem

“I was very excited and surprised at the same time, and taken aback because I did not know the protocol on how to take care of the President. As a director, I am thinking about whether my facility will be appealing to him, or will he have the humility to accept my hotel?” wondered Mr Otieno.

The chopper landing at Little Gem was the culmination of three days of planning, numerous phone calls and text messaging.

On Wednesday last week, Mr Otieno received a call from the former President’s personal assistant, who enquired about the hotel's capacity, menu and whether it had a helipad.

Mr Otieno cannot tell how Mr Kenyatta settled on the hotel for his accommodation. Up until Thursday, he only knew that a VIP guest was coming.

On Thursday night, he was told to stop any bookings, and the whole facility was taken over by the former President’s team until Sunday afternoon.

The helicopter that carried former President Uhuru Kenyatta parked on the lawns of Little Gem Resort on February 11th, 2023.

Photo credit: Courtesy

An advance team had arrived on Thursday, surveyed the hotel and ensured everything was ready for their boss.

And on Friday at 9.30 am, Mr Kenyatta landed aboard the black helicopter, ahead of the arrival of the body of Prof Magoha that Friday, and the burial on Saturday, February 11.

Free with staff

Since he arrived early, the former President mingled freely with the staff and guests around the hotel.

Whereas Mr Kenyatta had his own chefs, housekeeper and other staff in his entourage, they worked closely with the hotel staff preparing his room, food and drinks.

“I prepared his breakfast on Friday in collaboration with his team. He insisted that he wanted to take food prepared by us and that is what we did,” said Mr Ezekiel Oluoch.

“I made him oats for breakfast, samosa and mishkaki, while for dinner we prepared grilled chicken, deep fried tilapia, ugali and chips. I have never made food for such a prominent person and it was a good feeling when he said he enjoyed the food,” said another chef, a Ms Moraa.

Ms Neeve Agik, one of the housekeepers said she was elated to meet and serve the former President his favourite wine — the Nederburg Cabernet Sauvignon.

“We were not ready, but when he came, we tried to ensure he enjoyed his stay here. He is very friendly and we took photos with him. Working with the President’s team was a good experience,” said Ms Agik.

The former President spent Friday night at the hotel, and on Saturday, after the funeral, accompanied Opposition leader Raila Odinga for roadside rallies in Luanda, Vihiga County, and at Uhuru Business Park in Kisumu.

He stayed in Room 3, on the second floor. It is an executive suite with two bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen and a dining area. The interior is exquisite, with a fireplace.

Mr Frank Otieno Proprietor of Little Gem Resort interacting with Siaya Governor James Orengo and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his facility on February 12th, 2023. Photo credit: Rushdie Odia | Nation media Group

After completing the rallies, the two leaders joined Siaya Governor James Orengo and other opposition leaders and made merry for hours at undisclosed places.

Overnight stay

The former President later returned to the hotel for an overnight stay.

In the morning, Mr Orengo was already up and at the hotel to see off the former Head of State. He was accompanied by his chief of staff, Mr Cyrus Oguna, previously the government spokesperson.

It is at this time that Mr Kenyatta addressed the staff, who were really excited to meet him before he flew back to Nairobi.

“Thank you so much. I am very grateful for the good hospitality. I was telling the governor here that you have a truly wonderful place and we have really enjoyed ourselves here. I am looking forward to coming back here again,” said Mr Kenyatta.

Mr Orengo thanked the hotel management and staff for the hospitality they accorded Mr Kenyatta.

“Si mumeona, President amekuja kwenu hapa na amefurahia (As you can see, the President has visited your hotel and he is very happy),” said Mr Orengo.

The governor said the whole world was now turning its attention to the country’s Western Circuit for tourism, which is competing with beaches at the Coast and safari in the Rift Valley.

“This is a testimony that Siaya hotels are capable of hosting high-profile guests. We have untapped potential that if exploited to the fullest will spur the economic fortune of this region,” said Mr Orengo.

The name ‘Gem’ is a play on the word gemstone, and also the location of the resort, which is Gem sub-county.

“Little Gem for me has a historical connotation to it since it is on the border of Siaya and Kakamega, while the whole area is called Gem Dudi. Because of the push and pull about the boundary, I decided to call it the little Gem,” said Mr Otieno.

The hotel started small in 2016 as a bar and restaurant project of Mr Otieno and his late wife, but the need for accommodation led to its expansion.

What was supposed to be the office block was transformed into four rooms for guests?

The bed capacity now stands at 40, comprising standard rooms, executive suites and hotel room apartments whose prices range from Sh6,000 to Sh25,000.

“We have 12 executive suites and seven hotel apartments, which are a hybrid of hotel rooms and what many refer to as Airbnb, as well as other standard rooms,” said Mr Otieno.

There is also a bar, restaurant, garden and swimming pool where guests can cool off from the heat characteristic of the area.

Mr Frank Otieno, Proprietor of the Little Gem Resort during an interview on February 15, 2023.

Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

The ongoing expansion includes a new reception, while a new block coming up will have a coffee parlour, restaurant, executive bar, gym, barber shop, sauna and massage parlour.

Most visitors are from Siaya and the neighbouring counties of Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, and Kisumu.

The hotel is one of the few exquisite facilities that stand out in Siaya County. It has been making rounds on social media as one of the best places to stay in the Western Circuit.