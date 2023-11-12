The Iron Bishop: Peter Njenga, the man of cloth stood up to Kanu and lived to tell the tale

Bishop Emeritus Peter Njenga Karioki, widely known as Bishop Peter Njenga, is a man that only a few Kenyans remember today. Indeed, unless one has a particular interest in the history of the Anglican Church of Kenya, the political struggles of the 1990s or the activities of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association, the name Bishop Peter Njenga will hardly ring a bell.

Why? Simply because apart from politicians, Kenyans do not really remember and honour their national heroes. Even when an individual who served this country honourably is eventually recognised, it is still left to the State to deliver the honour!

Bishop Njenga made a choice to serve God when still young. His choice was influenced by many factors. Njenga was born in colonial Kenya, a time when the African was lowest of the human species, according to the racist index of the coloniser. He was born in poverty in February 1937, in Ngecha, in today’s Kiambu County.

In fact, his grandfather ‘cursed’ him because his father could not slaughter a goat for his newly born son after having had two daughters earlier. Lack of school fees had made his father drop out of school.

Njenga would later become destitute when his father was detained during the State of Emergency in the country. This period most influenced his life as he writes in his memoirs, The Iron Bishop: A Servant of God to Church and Humanity (Bounceback Books, 2023).

These are his words, “Looking back on my life, I can easily conclude that a lot of my life experience was shaped by one season of struggle: the State of Emergency. I was the son of a detainee; my father was taken from us very soon after the declaration of the State of Emergency. I had also dropped out of school at that time and witnessed the loss of our property and livelihood.”

As a child of someone branded a ‘Mau Mau terrorist’ at the time, Njenga had to live under a dark cloud. He would always be suspected of being sympathetic to the freedom fighters.

However, it is at that time when “God called me into the salvation of my soul and into the ministry that He placed in my heart.” There is no doubt that this was a difficult decision for a young man whose father was in detention for having taken the oath to fight against the colonial regime.

Njenga could easily have become a target of the Mau Mau or the colonialists, who he could also have allied with by choosing to become a homeguard. He rejected the temptation to join either camp, and in his own words, “I chose to stand in the middle ground; to belong to Jesus Christ, an extremely precarious state to maintain at the time.”

It is not surprising, therefore, that later in life, when faced with tough choices, Njenga, as the then Provost of All Saints Cathedral and later as the Bishop of the Diocese of Mount Kenya South, would stand firmly against state coercion and internal church opposition to his proposals for change.

It is not accidental that Njenga would be one of the few daring clergy to question the government of President Moi in the 1990s, a time when an opinion contrary to the one that the President and his men held was seen as direct opposition to the regime.

Njenga, however, was in a privileged position as the then Provost of the All Saints Cathedral. This is the church where some very important men and women who had influence in government and controlled the State worshipped.

Bishop Peter Njenga. Marked for being a son of Mau Mau, he chose church as the middle ground between colonialists and locals.

Thus, as the leading clergy at the cathedral, Njenga could preach to them directly. Provost Njenga knew that his sermons, just like the sermons by Reverend Timothy Njoya at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa across the road, were a national conversation.

They would be reported in the media. Churchgoers would speak about them. The leaders would ‘hear’ what the man of God was saying and ‘sense’ the mood of the congregants and the nation.

This is why two major events stand out in the time when Provost Njenga was at the ASC. First is what he calls ‘The Muoroto Issue’ in his memoir. Muoroto was a slum near ‘Machakos Airport’ (Bus Station). It had been temporary accommodation for hundreds of hawkers who could not afford to pay rent and had instead erected stalls at the site.

They would use the stalls as houses in the evening. All was well with the residents of Muoroto until the multiparty wave of the 1990s flooded the country with its epicenter being Nairobi. Naturally, the poor residents of Muoroto supported the call for multiparty politics. This support angered the government, with the ruling party, KANU, sending its youth wingers to levy charges at the Machakos Bus Station, hoping to evict the hawkers.

A confrontation between the residents and a combination of youth wingers, the City of Nairobi Inspectorate askaris and the police would end in bloodshed. The government demolished Muoroto on May 25, 1990 leading to the deaths of its dwellers, some of whom were part of Provost Njenga’s parish, which is how he got involved in the case.

This is what he writes on the demolitions and the ensuing deaths: “I personally witnessed the killings as they were happening as the area was within the Cathedral jurisdiction. I, therefore, felt responsible to confront the government with the information that 26 persons had been killed. I compiled a dossier of all the victims and raised it with the government. I thought that it was important that someone should take responsibility for the lives that had been lost.”

How wrong could Njenga have been! Instead of the government inviting him to explain further what he knew, he was called a liar and an alarmist who had claimed that the “government had killed its own people”.

He was vilified in the press. His sermons at the Cathedral drew the interest of the intelligence services. Indeed, the government went further and opened an inquest “with the court of Law to investigate whether I had killed my wife” who had “committed suicide on Moi Day, October 10, 1989.” But Provost Njenga would not be cowed.

How could he have not been concerned about the displacement of hundreds of families, the violence against women and children, the killings when he had been a victim of similar atrocities during colonial rule? He had witnessed and lived through the mayhem caused by the infamous British young Johnnies who had roamed in his home area during Operation Anvil “perpetrating all manner or evils … evicting, torturing, beating, shooting, maiming, arresting, and sexually assaulting anybody found on their path with abandon.”

If one witnessed such violence in their childhood, how could they remain silent when a government in independent Kenya violated its own people?

Yet, the Provost would be involved in another fight with the government; one closer home, literally speaking. This was the hunger strike by the mothers of Kenyans who had been detained by the government because of politics in 1990.

The mothers had camped at a corner of Uhuru Park (a really daring move considering that Nyayo Torture Chambers were just across the road). Because of their very public act, the government sent security officers to disperse their gathering, which naturally had attracted the interest of local and international press.

When the mothers were attacked, “they ran to the Cathedral Church where they found” the Provost “presiding over the Ash Wednesday Service.”

Provost Njenga writes further that: “I saw 18 women who were bruised, beaten and crushed in spirit and had nowhere to stay for the night. Therefore, I created a bunker at the Cathedral which became their home for the next 11 months.”

As he points out, that gathering of the ‘political detainee mothers’ at Uhuru Park and their subsequent stay in the church bunker for 11 months were the key moments in the journey to multiparty democracy in Kenya. How?

Provost Njenga opted to use the moment to confront the government over its repressive actions. He created ‘lunch-hour lectures’ and meetings to give the people who were donating the supplies [for the mothers holed up in the bunker] an opportunity to see the women.

The meetings would later turn into anti-government rallies involving politicians opposed to the government. But how could Provost Njenga be involved in what would naturally be deemed opposition politics when his congregants included people serving in the government of the day?

One has to understand that Bishop Njenga had to make difficult decisions in his life from an early age, especially from when he dedicated his life to serve his God. At the time, as he notes in The Iron Bishop, he opted to align himself with neither the homeguards and the colonialists nor the Mau Mau.

He chose the side of humanity for he saw his congregation as made up of good people who were victims of evil. This is why he opted to stand with the mothers of political detainees against the forces of evil in independent Kenya.

But his choice would come at a heavy cost. He would be forced to attend a government inquest into the death of his wife; he would be interrogated at his office in ASC by CID officers for hours; his children would be detained in police stations on charges of smoking bhang; his property would be auctioned, yet he had not defaulted on loans; he would find inexplicable deposits into his bank account, among other tribulations that were visited on him.

However, the Provost did not lose his faith in God even when the “bishops, including the archbishop” or the “Cathedral” did not support him at all.

The Iron Bishop: A Servant of God to Church and Humanity is a testimonial of utmost faith in one’s God. It is a proclamation of individual conviction even in the most difficult of circumstances. This faith is explained by Bishop Njenga in these words, “The energy to serve, preach, and teach in this Cathedral then, and to organise the life and running of it was a gift directly from God.”

Only a man with supreme confidence in his God would have endured the kind of suffering that Provost Njenga did and not be shaken. This is a man who even got married when he hardly had cutlery, crockery or bedding because the items were being used by the women in the bunker.

This memoir is a very personal story but it is also a story of how everyday forces determine the lives of persons. For Bishop Njenga colonialism shaped his world indelibly. Colonialism denied him a father for a period of time. Colonialism damaged his sister’s life.

Racism seriously disadvantaged him. Yet, it is the constraints of colonialism that disciplined him, he says. It forced him to control his youthful enthusiasm, such as when a European slapped his uncle in his presence, the uncle restrained him. When he lived and studied in England, he patiently endured the racism of fellow students of theology.

Lessons from his colonial experience would serve Njenga well when as the Provost he sought to introduce changes at the ASC to make it financially self-reliant, or his deliberate efforts to grow the church as bishop of the Diocese of Mouth Kenya South.

His discipline, patience, focus and undivided attention to his faith bore fruits in his life that the former school dropout from Ngecha would not have dreamt of. This is a lesson that many clergy today and public leaders could benefit from.

At a time when and in a country where dedicated service to one’s profession, community, country or God is in short supply, ‘The Iron Bishop’ is a worthy call for self-sacrifice.

Bishop Njenga’s autobiography, The Iron Bishop will be launched in Nairobi on Thursday, November 16, after which it will be available for sale to the public.



