The greatest secret to ultimate happiness is practising gratitude

Everybody is looking for happiness. Who does not want it? We all want happiness but do we know where to find it? Or how to always stay happy? Well, I will tell you how you can have a positive, happy mindset at all times.

But first, what are the root causes of unhappiness? Some of the reasons are illness, loss, negative thoughts, financial problems and stress. The good thing is that none of these are problems we cannot fix. First, you need to know that happiness is a journey and not a destination. Harbouring negative thoughts deprives you of happiness so we must learn to have positive thoughts at all times.

Being sad is an emotion human beings must experience especially when dealing with loss of a loved one or property. However, sadness can be overcome with support from family and friends.

When sad, remember that your problems will not last forever, and by doing so, you start cultivating a positive mindset that will lift you out of the sadness you are feeling.

Secondly, happiness can be achieved by staying in the present and not dwelling in the past. Focus on what you have and not on what you lost or what happened.

Live in the moment!

Appreciate the little things you have because less is more. You need to find moments that give you happiness, if having a cup of tea is what makes you happy then do it. If going for a walk relaxes your mind, create time to do it and you will reap its benefits over time. If you enjoy reading a book, pick up one soak yourself into the story. And if you like music, listen and get on your feet and dance.

All these are examples of activities we can engage in as part of self care that brings with it happiness.

The greatest secret and the key to ultimate happiness is practicing gratitude. Make it a rule to always be grateful for what you have, and see how your life changes. Wave goodbye to your worries and welcome happiness in your life.