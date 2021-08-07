US embassy bombing
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The blast that changed lives forever

logo

By  Steve Otieno  &  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • Embassy blast victims still awaiting payouts as memorial park teeters on closure.
  • The park's General Manager Natasha Mbugguss says the park risks being closed down.

The 16 screws holding onto metallic plates binding Diana Mutisya’s spine speak to the painful experience she underwent when the US Embassy in Nairobi was bombed on August 7, 1998.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.