Terrorism survivor who lost leg and eye yet to get compensation

A decade later, a devastating explosion incident still plays in Simon Kinyua’s mind.

On that fateful day in 2014, Mr Kinyua had boarded a matatu from the Nairobi's Central Business District to Githurai. Little did he know that this would be the last time he would use his legs.

As they approached Roasters restaurant along Thika Superhighway there was a loud bang.

His mind went blank. For several minutes, he was unconscious, and upon regaining consciousness, he witnessed some passengers alighting while screaming.

“Several passengers remained inside the vehicle; they thought we were dead. I cried out for help, hoping to be rescued. When I looked at my right leg, I saw only bones,” he recalls.

A Good Samaritan volunteered to take him and other victims to St. Francis-Mwiki Hospital. He recalls that during the journey, he could hardly see. His vision was blurred.

“When I heard the doctor's voice, I asked him, 'How long will this pain last?' only for the doctor to inform me that I was going to undergo an operation. That is how they amputated my leg and I also lost my right eye,” Kinyua recalls.

He was taken for surgery without his relatives knowing his whereabouts as he had not made any calls to inform them about the accident. His wife, Mrs Edith Kinyua, who had arrived in town on the evening of the accident from upcountry, did not know her husband’s situation.

The following morning, she decided to visit the scene to search for her husband after hearing about the accident on the news.

“My husband had told me earlier that we would meet at home. When I arrived in Nairobi and called him, he didn't pick up something that left me worried about his whereabouts,” Mrs Kinyua said.

10 years later, Mrs Kinyua is always worried whenever she calls her husband and finds him unreachable.

“In the morning, I went to the scene and was informed that the victims were taken to St. Francis-Mwiki Hospital where I went to search for him and by good luck, I met him there,” recounts Mrs Kinyua.

There was a conflict at the hospital between the government and the private hospital as the government declined to pay the hospital demanding all the victims be transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

“The tension came about when the deposit that was required for my eye surgery was delayed by the government,” adds Kinyua.

According to the doctor at St. Francis Mwiki- hospital, his left eye could be corrected through surgery. This was therefore delayed until when the chief officer at Kasarani Police Station intervened leading to a successful transfer to KNH.

Mrs Edith Kinyua during the interview with Nation. Africa. Photo credit: Fridah Okachi| Nation

At KNH, Kinyua stayed for another week without eye surgery due to an unpaid bill from the government that was supposed to cater for his surgery.

“The government only paid a deposit of Sh45,000 which was not enough prompting the hospital management to ask all the victims of the explosion to register again. That day I left the hospital worried about losing the eye that had not yet been operated on. I knew my sight would be lost if I wasn't attended to promptly,” Kinyua explained.

However, he sought medical attention at a private hospital that helped him regain his sight. “The ups and downs at KNH would have made me lose my sight if it was not for a friend who took me to a private hospital that helped me regain sight in one eye,” he said.

Mr Kinyua now struggling to feed his family, is calling on the government for compensation. In a poignant narrative, he recounts the harrowing incident and the enduring challenges he has faced since that fateful day, highlighting the long-term impact of the tragedy on his life and the lives of his fellow passengers.

After 10 years, Kinyua has not received any communication regarding compensation and justice. He complained of being shuffled from one department to another.

“My efforts to get justice have been futile. I have been moving from one office to another without any clear communication,” says Kinyua.

According to police reports, the perpetrators of the incident were imprisoned, something that keeps Kinyua wondering why his compensation has been delayed even after getting all the documents required.

“The last communication I received was that the car owner has not come forward,” reiterates Kinyua. “I have a family that depends on me. This incident left me disabled and unable to do anything for my family,” Kinyua recounts after the car he was travelling in was bombed.

At that time, he had one hope that he wished God would fulfill.

“I prayed very hard not to die. I wanted to see my two children and my beloved wife,” says Kinyua.

Terrorist bombings were on the rise then.