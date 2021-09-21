Fibre-optic cable
Tender row could shutdown internet in counties 

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter



What you need to know:

  • The ICT ministry announced in February two tenders for the operation and maintenance of NOFBI Phase Two.
  • In total, 11 companies applied for the tender, which was to earn the winner at least Sh200 million a year to maintain the network.

Several counties are staring at a possible disruption in internet provision and access to government services due to a tussle over who should get a lucrative tender to maintain Phase Two of the National Optic Fibre Broadband Infrastructure (NOFBI).

