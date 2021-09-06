Teens are stressed out, let's not wait for them to blow up

A typical Tuesday in my school. Students are lined up ready to enjoy their lunch.

Githeri is being served.

A closer look reveals a group of other students lining up at a different counter. Doctors’ orders allow them to get servings of a different meal.

Commonly known as special dieters, many of them are suffering from ulcers. But why are many young blood suffering from ulcers? Stress is a major contributor.

According to a recent research, generalised anxiety disorder is associated with a significantly increased risk of self-reported peptic (stomach) ulcers.

It is common nowadays to hear a teenager lament how stressed they are. Sadly, they are routinely dismissed by their parents and guardians, who consider such claims a joke.

But stress and depression are real among the youth, including teenagers in primary and secondary schools. In school, it is common to meet a student distracted and in deep thought.

Usually, they are mocked and even punished. But we should be more vigilant on these signs of ill health before the situation gets out of hand.

The battle on poor mental health will only be won if we were our brothers’ keepers.

That quiet and brooding person may be suffering from depression. If you feel stressed, talk to a friend or go outdoors and enjoy some fun activity.

Getting your mind occupied is one good way of averting stress. The more you are idle and stressed, the more the chances of you thinking about bad things. Friends, teachers, parents and guardians should all be sensitive to such matters.

If you have noticed a change in the behaviour of a student or child, make a point of talking to and reassuring them.

Poor mental health will not be curbed by seminars, task forces and committees discussing the same issue over and over again.

The easiest way is through personal initiative — impact a life next to you.

Do not wait to get a podium and an audience in order to address mental health, address it now!

Kingsley, 18, studies at Alliance High School.