Teens are stressed out, let's not wait for them to blow up

Stressed teenager

Stress and depression are real among the youth, including teenagers in primary and secondary schools. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kingsley Omuga

What you need to know:

  • It is common nowadays to hear a teenager lament how stressed they are.
  • Sadly, they are routinely dismissed by their parents and guardians, who consider such claims a joke.

A typical Tuesday in my school. Students are lined up ready to enjoy their lunch. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.