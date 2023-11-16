Technology key in solving challenges facing the youth, says AU official

Technological innovation is key to harnessing the potential of young people to solve the myriad of problems facing the continent an African Union (AU) official has said.

The AU's Director of Women, Gender and Youth Empowerment, Ms Prudence Ngwenya said young people can use available technology to play a key role in solving problems so that Africa can be at par with other continents.

"The global landscape is changing and the big question is how we innovate around the current issues of the world. Innovation should be a round topic like climate change or artificial intelligence. Young people should have a new innovative approach to tackle the emerging issues of the world and our content," said Ms Ngwenya in Nairobi on Thursday.

The AU official was speaking at the Boma Hotel in Nairobi as she opened a three-day Alliance of Young Men Christian Association 12th General Assembly Conference.

The theme of this year's event is Innovation and Co-creating an Agile and Sustainable Movement for Youth Empowerment.

“Young people are our partners because we are co-creating our initiatives with them on various programmes. Whatever we come up with in gathering like this will contextualize the problems of the young people in the continent,” she added.

The official says AU has an African Youth chapter which dwells on each member state's initiatives in empowering the youth. She added that AU recognises the youth and will economically help them to play their role in a bid to end unemployment which currently is a big menace for them.

“We set the frameworks and policies to address issues of the youth. We are engaging with AU member states to ensure they implement these frameworks so that youth welfare is catered for,” she asserted.

First Lady Rachel Ruto was represented at the event by Dr John Chumo, CEO of Mama Doing Good, an initiative which addresses the challenges facing the youth in Kenya where she is the patron.

“Young men require a lot of focus and attention for the purpose of economic development. We collaborate with YMCA on economic development, mitigation of effects of climate change which is affecting everybody,” said Mr Chumo.

YMCA Kenya CEO Jared Musima said they run programmes on mental wellness and talent growth among the youth so that they can be productive in society.

“We run programmes on mental health so that youth can be good ambassadors. We also offer vocational training and come up with better approaches to help young people undergoing various challenges,” said Mr Musima