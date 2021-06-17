Tech firm denies it was favoured in Sh650m Ifmis support tender award

Public Accounts Committee

MPs during a past sitting. A consortium that won a three-year Sh650 million Ifmis support tender has told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee that it had qualified for the job as specified in the tender documents.

A consortium that won a three-year Sh650 million Ifmis support tender has disputed claims that it was favoured by the National Treasury.

