Tears as baby burnt to death under care of house help is buried

A 21-month-old baby who succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly burned by hot tea in Dandora, Nairobi, was laid to rest on Thursday.

Little Natalia Zoe was buried at the Lang’ata cemetery in Nairobi.

The family of Natalia is still finding it hard to come to terms with the incident and is now crying for justice.

Ann Wanja, the mother of Natalia, said the police were yet to start investigating the incident although she had reported the matter at the Kariobangi police post under OB57/16/5/2022.

The final resting place for 21-month-old baby Natalia Zoe at the Lang'ata Cemetery on May 26, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Ms Wanja said she left her daughter under the care of her domestic helper, who had been working for her since February, only to get a call from her saying she should go to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“I was on my way home when she called me and informed me that there was an incident and my daughter had been rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and I should go straight there,” said a tearful Ms Wanja.

At the hospital, doctors said her daughter could not be helped there and referred her to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialised treatment.

It is the domestic worker’s mother who took the child to Mama Lucy Hospital because the incident happened in her house.

To visit her mother

“The house help took my daughter with her when she went to visit her mother, who lives in Korogocho, and that is where the incident happened,” she said.

“When asked what happened, the house help said that after boiling the tea, she went out to get a jug to pour it into and when she came back, she found that her nephew, who is five, had pushed the girl into the sufuria.”

Baby Natalia Zoe Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

She said that the explanation did not add up as the boy, when asked what had happened, denied that he had anything to do with it. He said he was at a neighbour’s house watching television.

She said doctors at KNH told her on May 12 that the burns were not consistent with what the domestic helper’s mother was saying.

A postmortem report showed that the girl had 46 degree burns when she succumbed to her injuries a week later.

She said police officers in Kariobangi had refused to issue them with a letter authorising the hospital to carry out a postmortem exam. It took the intervention of a police officer stationed at KNH for the family to get the letter.

“The police asked us to drop the matter, saying it was a normal incident and that the child had already passed on,” Ms Wanja said.

The Kariobangi police had not visited the scene of the incident or questioned the domestic helper and her mother.