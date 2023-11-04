Tearful sendoff for five KCPE candidates who drowned in dam

Dozens of mourners, including area leaders, attended the funeral service of the five Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates who drowned in Uasin Gishu when their overloaded boat capsized.

The mourners, including pupils from Arap Moi Primary School in Ainabkoi Sub-county, wept uncontrollably as parents of their deceased schoolmates collected the bodies for burial after a requiem mass held at the school compound.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Kipsang Belio, who read a condolence message from President William Ruto, described last Saturday's drowning as a tragedy that cut short the bright future of the minors.

Photographs of five Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations candidates from Arap Moi Primary School in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County who drowned in dam at an amusement park on October 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I know parents and fellow candidates suffered untold trauma following such a tragedy that occurred just days before the national examination. We shall factor in such disturbance and give the candidates special treatment in the selection of schools they will be joining in secondary school,” said Mr Belio.

He revealed that the government had donated Sh5 million to improve the school's boarding facilities in memory of the deceased students.

The five – Abel Kipkemboi, Caleb Kipkurui, Godwin Kiprono, Anthony Kiptoo and Evans Kiplimo – drowned during a school outing at Amazement Park, about six kilometres from the institution. Gideon Kigen survived the tragedy and was rushed to hospital.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said it was unfortunate that the five learners lost their lives after preparing well for the national examination.

“There were high expectations among parents and teachers that the learners would post impressive results but hopes were cut short by such a tragic drowning,” Mr Bii said, noting that his administration would assist the families with burial arrangements.

Caskets bearing the remains of five Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations candidates from Arap Moi Primary School in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County who drowned in a dam at an amusement park on October 28, 2023, during a requiem mass held at the school on November 03, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Julius Melli, Chairman of the Parliamentary Education Committee, condemned the increasing number of drownings in the region and called for the fencing of dams and open pits to prevent such accidents.

“It is important to enclose such risky areas and introduce safety measures to mitigate such tragedies,” he said.

According to Sam Kotut, Uasin County Executive for Water and Environment, there are 285 dams in the region and most of them are not fenced off, putting residents at risk of drowning.

At the funeral, parents and relatives recounted the last moments they had with their children before the boat accident in the artificial dam.

“My brother had expressed confidence in performing well in the national examination. The trip was sanctioned by parents and the administration management,” said Naomi Chepchumba, who lost her brother Kipkemboi.

“I spent more than two hours with my brother that day where he promised me that he would score above 370 marks with a view to join Starehe Boys and become a doctor in the future, but his dreams were cut short,” she added.

Caskets bearing the remains of five Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations candidates from Arap Moi Primary School in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County who drowned in a dam at an amusement park on October 28, 2023, during a requiem mass held at the school on November 03, 2023. Photo credit: Barnabas Bii | Nation Media Group

Preliminary investigations suggest that the ill-fated boat was overloaded when the tragedy occurred. Six students were on board against a capacity of three.

The owners of the resort, Nixon Koimur and his wife Gladys Chepchirchir, who are out on Sh100,000 bond following investigations into the incident, joined the mourners at the funeral and described the accident as a disaster.