School reopening at risk as teachers, TSC fall out over pay rise

Collins Oyuu

Newly elected Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Collins Oyuu talks to journalists at the Ruaraka Sports Club after the conclusion of Knut elections that were conducted on June 26. 

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Teachers Service Commission counter-offer excluded a pay rise to comply with SRC two-year pay freeze.
  • Newly elected secretary general Collins Oyuu said Knut was disappointed by the TSC’s non-monetary counter-offer.


The new academic year scheduled to start on July 26 could be disrupted after teachers’ unions threatened a strike to press for a pay rise.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.