Teacher collapses in court after he was found guilty of defilement

Fredrick Mwangi Wango in the dock on September 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A primary school teacher fainted in the dock when he was convicted by a Nairobi court for defiling a Standard Six pupil.

