Teacher collapses in court after he was found guilty of defilement

A primary school teacher fainted in the dock when he was convicted by a Nairobi court for defiling a Standard Six pupil.

Fredrick Mwangi Wango, 45, who is a father of two and used to teach at a city school, collapsed when Senior Principal Magistrate David Ndungi found him guilty of sex abuse.

The court heard that Wango used to sneak from school, return home around 10am when his wife and children were away to molest the underage girl who was his pupil.

After the suspect was given first aid and recuperated, he was asked to remain seated so that the court could finalise delivering the judgment.

The magistrate said he believed the evidence of the victim, who gave a graphic account of the sexual encounters she had with her teacher between 2015 and 2016.

“The girl could not remember the number of times the accused defiled her. He threatened her with dire consequences should she disclose the illicit and illegal affair,” Mr Ndungi said.

The magistrate said when the secret act could no longer be kept under the lid, the suspect lured the girl to his residence in Mathare estate around 6am when she was heading to school and locked her up in the house.

When the girl failed to return home that day, her guardian called her school around 6pm and also reported to the police.

The girl was later found in her teacher's house with her school uniform.

The teacher was arrested and the girl was taken to hospital for medical examination.

Medical reports presented in court showed that the girl had been soiled with semen and her hymen torn due to repeated intercourse.

The court ruled that Wango had turned the girl into his wife as “she testified that she could sneak to cohabitate with the accused.”

“The prosecution has proved that the accused defiled the complainant,” the court ruled.