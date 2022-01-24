Teacher charged with cyberbullying TSC boss

Jeremiah Mwawuganga

Jeremiah Mwawuganga, a school teacher, before a Nairobi court where he was charged with cyberbullying. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A primary school teacher has been charged with cyberbullying the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.