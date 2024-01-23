Teacher by day, security guard by night: The story of Fabian Kiria Kaburu

About a year ago, a man drove into his place of work at Kingsway Tyres, Meru branch, and needed his car fixed. The manager asked Fabian Kiria Kaburu to drive the Toyota Lexus to the wheel alignment bay.

Seeing that a guard was about to get behind the wheel of his “machine”, the man protested.

“He asked, ‘why do you want my car driven by a guard? Don’t you have experienced mechanics around?’ forcing me to hand the car keys back to the manager,” Mr Kaburu says in an interview.

Fabian Kaburu: Teacher by day, guard by night, motivational speaker always

The man was shocked to later see Mr Kaburu punch some keys on the computerised wheel balancing machine. Minutes later, a son to a colleague walked in and sought his help in solving a Maths problem.

“I quickly showed him how to work out the Maths problem. The man froze. Later, he apologised for being insensitive,” Mr Kaburu says, adding that in line of duty, many people have looked down on him. “But I understand. Nobody would believe that a guard is learned.”

During an interview at his two places of work, Mr Kaburu narrates his inspiring story of how from a shamba boy, he went through secondary and university education, and why after securing the teaching job he is still guarding.

Fabian Kiria Kaburu with his students at St Pius Seminary in Meru on January 19, 2024.

Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

In 2002, he made the difficult decision to drop out of school in Form Two. His decision was driven by a strong desire to help his parents pay school fees for his older siblings.

With his mother's passion for educating her seven children, Mr Kaburu decided to sacrifice his education to ease the family's financial burden.

It was then that he embarked on a journey to Nairobi with a friend.

"I was the best student in our class. But I could only study for two weeks and then I would be sent back home for school fees. I was able to get a job on people's farms, and by the time I got back to class, they were almost done with the syllabus. I could just see my mother's determination and one night I just decided to ‘help’ her by dropping out of school," he says.

In the city, he found employment as a "shamba boy" in Kabete, earning Sh1,000 a month and saving diligently to support himself in Nairobi and his family back home.

After years of working in the farms, Mr Kaburu faced challenges in securing better job due to a lack of academic qualifications.

In 2009, the idea of returning to school crossed his mind. Despite the hurdles, he approached the headmaster of an adult school in Meru and shared his dream of continuing his education.

The 41-year-old was granted the opportunity and attended classes from 8am to 12pm, later extended to 4pm.

Fast forward to 2016, he sat the Kenya Secondary Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams and scored B minus with 59 points.

But the road to university was challenging as he juggled night shifts as a security guard, daytime classes and parental responsibilities.

Mr Kaburu chose to attend Meru University of Science and Technology where he studied Bachelor of Education.

Balancing his security job and university studies, he graduated in May 2022 with a Second Class Honours.

"A security guard at night and a teacher during the day, and again I have parental responsibilities. That was my biggest challenge. The thought of being posted to a university in another district would be difficult for me to support myself, and yet I was relying on the salary from the security job," says the father of two.

Currently, Mr Kaburu teaches Chemistry and Biology at St Pius Seminary in Meru County. To juggle both roles, he negotiates with the school's timetable for morning classes so that he can have a short break before his security shift in the afternoon.

Despite societal prejudices against security guards, Mr Kaburu has transformed his life through education and also posts inspiring videos on social media platform, Tiktok.

He travels from school to school, motivating students and challenging stereotypes about their potential.

"My life has really changed since I became a teacher. I have proven to people that it is possible. I talk to students and motivate them that they can make it despite their background. I have been rejected by other schools who think I cannot handle their students. But at my school, they do very well,” he said.

So why has Kaburu refused to leave one of the jobs?