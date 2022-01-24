Teacher held over Facebook post claiming TSC boss is dead

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a teacher from Makueni for authoring a Facebook post claiming that Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia had passed away.

The man, identified as Jeremiah Mwavuganga Samuel, allegedly authored the Facebook post using a fake account purporting it to be that of the TSC.

“His pursuit and subsequent arrest followed an extensive forensic analysis to identify the suspect, a joint operation shouldered by DCI Emali and the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau detectives,” DCI said on Twitter.

According to detectives, the 31-year-old man, who has been a teacher at Musiini Primary School in Makueni for four years, was found in possession of the handset used in creating the viral post. The fake account was also confirmed to be his.

To be charged

Mr Mwavuganga was taken to the DCI headquarters and will be arraigned today (Monday).

The detectives further put on notice individuals misusing social media platforms to author misleading information, blackmailing and defrauding others.