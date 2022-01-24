Teacher held over Facebook post claiming TSC boss is dead

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. DCI detectives have arrested a teacher from Makueni for falsely claiming on Facebook that Ms Macharia had passed away.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a teacher from Makueni for authoring a Facebook post claiming that Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia had passed away.

