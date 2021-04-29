Taxi driver Vincent Mutuku jailed over fake Covid-19 certificates

Vincent Nzola Mutuku

Vincent Nzola Mutuku at the Milimani Law Courts on April 29,2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A taxi driver has been jailed for three months for attempting to use names of five tourists from Belarus to obtain Covid-19 clearance certificates from Amref Medical Centre.

