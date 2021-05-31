Tax cigarette makers more, lobbies say on World No Tobacco Day

cigarette

A lit cigarette.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

On World No Tobacco Day, there is no better way to celebrate than by increasing the excise duty on tobacco and all its by-products, lobby groups say.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Hope for Kenyans stuck in India as travel allowed

  2. Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise by 88 to 170,735

  3. Kenya warns diplomats misusing flights to Somalia

  4. Rebels massacre 57 in eastern DRC attack

  5. Kenya, Burundi vow to remove trade barriers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.