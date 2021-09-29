Tanzanian faces arrest in fraud case against Midland Hauliers directors

Jayeshkumar Prabhudas Kotecha

British businessman Jayeshkumar Prabhudas Kotecha at a Milimani court on September 29, 2021 where he is facing loan fraud charges. The court ordered the arrest of his co-director, Gaurav Jayeshkumar Kotecha, who is a Tanzanian citizen.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti  &  Brian Wasuna

A magistrate has ordered Kenyan police to liaise with Interpol to arrest and fly to Nairobi a director of transport company, Midland Hauliers, who is wanted to answer to charges in a Sh706 million bank fraud case.

