Tanzania, Uganda order ships from Kenyan military firm

  • Kenya's government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said Kenya is keen on utilising the shipyard across the region given that it’s the only facility currently around.
  • The firm is seeking to leverage the 40 percent tax waiver on shipbuilding equipment by Treasury to increase its operations in the region.

Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL) has received six orders from Tanzania and Uganda for the construction of ships, raising the business prospects of the newly formed entity.

