Tanzania's focus now shifts to vice-president 

By  Hellen Nachilongo

What you need to know:

  • The new President is expected to nominate a person, usually an MP who belongs to the same party or coalition as herself. 
  • Approval is a formality but could tell a lot about succession in the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to name a vice-president soon but the procedure is lengthy, meaning the actual office holder may not start the job until next week.

