Tame obscene content to preserve children’s morality

Music

Parents and guardians have a responsibility to monitor the kind of content their children consume on TV, radio and digital platforms.

Photo credit: File

By  Elisha Singira

Student

Maseno University

Kenyan artistes should understand that dirty content is not a measure of creativity. Displaying obscenities in your creative work doesn’t make your work more popular.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.