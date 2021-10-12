Tame obscene content to preserve children’s morality

Kenyan artistes should understand that dirty content is not a measure of creativity. Displaying obscenities in your creative work doesn’t make your work more popular.

Music and art are the most powerful mediums to pass messages to the masses. But when this content is consumed irresponsibly, it can lead to moral decadence.

After all, you are what you consume — whatever gets into your mind determines the kind of person you become.

In recent years, there has been a worrying trend in Kenya’s music industry, where some artistes have adopted an obscene style that employs sexual connotations, substance abuse and other social vices in their songs.

Unfortunately, many young people have been carried away by this new ‘‘wave’’ of music.

Parents and guardians have a responsibility to monitor the kind of content their children consume on TV, radio and digital platforms. They should guide their children on responsible content consumption.

The media sets the agenda for the society, analyses content to give it meaning, cements our culture and projects our identity to the world. As such, the media has the power to shape values of a society –especially its children –through diverse content.

It is, therefore, imperative for the media to protect children from harmful content that can potentially erode their morals, by selecting its products carefully.

Additionally, the media should be time-conscious by displaying content that suits each audience at the right time. X-rated content should be avoided in mass media before watershed hours to preserve the morality of our children. We must recognise the good work being done by the Kenya Film Classifications Board (KFCB).

By imposing stringent regulations, KFCB has helped to moderate the content that Kenyan media broadcasts to its audiences. Content that is deemed harmful to viewers/listeners should be banned. When content creators develop ‘‘clean’’ content, it can be enjoyed by everybody regardless of age. That said, artistes should mind all age groups while developing content.

Fame gained through dirty content is short-lived. But clean and valuable content shapes a lasting legacy.