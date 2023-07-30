Talk of Town: Two top government officials in turf wars

Two top government officials are reportedly at loggerheads as one accuses his colleague of interfering in the affairs of his portfolio.

The aggrieved official claims his counterpart is “taking over” his duties, including meeting delegations interested in matters not on his docket.

Despite reporting the matter to the appointing authority, nothing has been done and the official now fears he is being overshadowed by his colleague.

Our little bird says that the official has taken the inaction as an endorsement and has resorted to quickly publicising such meetings to further spite the other.

***

Official’s lecture to diplomats flops

A senior government official remains the talk of the town among the diplomatic corps after what one of them described in private as a “disastrous session”.

Unhappy about the international portrayal of Kenya following claims of police excesses during recent opposition protests, the man decided to give the Nairobi-based foreign officials a tongue-lashing, but this ended up having the opposite effect: instead of putting the fear of God in them, the overdramatic delivery and choice of words left the diplomatic officials more amused and disappointed than afraid.

***

Hostile ground worries rebel MP

An opposition MP who switched allegiance to the government is now seeking a truce with his party leader, fearing that the move will cost him his popularity.

The lawmaker has approached an MP from the Gusii region to arrange a penance meeting with the party leader.

The MP is said to have made the move after a plan to launch two water projects in his constituency was recently aborted because the public turned hostile and accused him of being a traitor.

The angry residents reportedly told him they would wait for an MP loyal to the party leader to do the launching .

***

Days numbered for committee chair

The chairman of a powerful parliamentary committee may soon be jobless after being accused of causing a rift within the opposition coalition. Insiders say a plan has already been hatched to oust the chairman and replace him with an MP from the Western region.

Those in the know say the die has already been cast as the opposition has already struck a deal with government MPs and all that remains is for the plan to be implemented.

Our mole has whispered to Talk of the Town that a senior leader is behind the planned ouster, determined to teach the committee boss a lesson.

***

Mouthy senator snubbed by his boss

A youthful senator who claims to be among the who’s who of his party and coalition is slowly being shunned by colleagues who describe him as petty and childish.

The senator, who missed out on a leadership position in the Senate to newly elected colleagues, is seen as a loose cannon whose behaviour has kept him out of his party leader’s inner circle.

The man has now attempted to get back in the good books by vehemently promoting the party’s ideals, but this has seen him become even more isolated because of the language he uses.

***

Commission employee’s sudden rise

A top staffer based in Western Kenya and working for a constitutional commission is the talk of the town over her recent change of fortunes, which has seen her boast to colleagues that she will soon be appointed commissioner of the agency.

The staffer, who is said to be on good terms with a former commissioner at the agency, is confident that the ex-official will sway things her way when the new team is formed.