Take care of street families, let 'green city' see the sun once again

Street families

A police officers ordering street families to vacate Tubman Road in Nairobi during curfew hours on June 2, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Adams Llayton

What you need to know:

  • Some of the people living on the streets have university education.
  • They have just been let down by a government that should have enabled them get or create jobs.

I lost my handset to a group of street children in Nairobi just the other day. It was my first ever smartphone. I didn’t see it coming. I was still new in the city. 

