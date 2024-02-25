Taj Mall owner Ramesh Gorasia’s faces auctioneer’s hammer over Sh217m bank loan

Real estate businessman Rameshchandra Govind Gorasia had a grand dream when he built the Taj Mall shopping complex on Outer Ring Road, Nairobi.

The multibillion-shilling project would be his last, and he would then retire to his 200-acre farm in Kibwezi, Makueni County.

The imposing Taj Mall, however, became the beginning of an unending nightmare for Mr Ramesh, as he is commonly known, putting even other investments in his vast empire at risk of being lost in a pending auction by SBM Bank.

As a contractor, Mr Ramesh had for slightly more than two decades built residential and commercial buildings valued at billions of shillings.

He felt that he needed a break from the daily commotion of construction sites.

Taj Mall was completed in 2011, with tenants quickly filling up rental spaces.

However, the joy and pride that came with its completion was shortlived.

The government claimed ownership of the land on which the mall was built, and after years of a legal standoff, Taj Mall was demolished in September 2018 to allow for the expansion of Outer Ring Road.

Mr Ramesh, 51, has been in court for years fighting to be declared the legitimate title holder of the land on which the mall stood.

He has not been successful in defending what he says was a lawful real estate transaction.

The next one-and-a-half month could be a turning point for the developer, as SBM Bank seeks to recover a loan advanced for the construction of the mall.

“Duly instructed by SBM Bank, the charges to the above named properties, we shall sell by way of public auction your reference hereto for recovery of Sh217 million, which amount continues to attract interest until payment in full,” states a notice by Keysian Auctioneers sent to Taj Mall Ltd on February 20.

“Take note that unless the outstanding amount plus auctioneer’s costs and charges and any other incidentals are fully settled within 45 days from the date of this notice, we shall proceed to advertise the said properties for sale by public auction without any further reference to yourselves.”

In his heydays, Mr Ramesh – trading under Taj Mall Ltd – made billions of shillings from building and selling residential and commercial properties for middle to high income buyers.

Businessman Rameshchandra Govind Gorasia in 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In 21 years to 2011, he constructed Taj Apartments in Kileleshwa, Taj Millennium in 2000, Taj Gardens (Kileleshwa) in 2002, Taj Park in Riverside, Taj View, Taj Heights, Taj Prestige and Taj Villas in Westlands, Taj Tower in Upper Hill, Taj Village in Embakasi among others.

Mr Ramesh sold most of these properties but still retains full or partial interest in others.

SBM Bank has listed Taj Tower Upper Hill, Taj Gardens Kileleshwa and Taj Village Embakasi as the properties that were pledged as collateral for the mall loan.

“Taj Mall was my dream project. Its demolition greatly affected me and my family. I lost focus and have not undertaken a single project since then,” Mr Ramesh said in an interview earlier this week.

He claims to have sunk $5 million (Sh725 million by current exchange rate) of his savings in the construction of Taj Mall, besides borrowing extra money from Fidelity Bank, which was later acquired by Mauritian lender SBM Bank.

When the mall was demolished following a protracted stalemate with former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, Mr Ramesh’s father – who had come to Kenya in 1986 as an employee of construction company V.A. Halai – returned to India, unable to come to terms with the sheer losses he had witnessed his son incur.

The elderly man’s return to Gujarati hit Mr Ramesh particularly hard.

He had accompanied him as a teenager when the family patriarch came to Nairobi as a project supervisor for V.A. Halai.

The demolition also saw his two children emigrate to Australia where they now live, while his wife developed high blood pressure.

A partially demolished Airgate Centre, formerly Tajj Mall, in Nairobi on September 17, 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“My health took a hit. I developed claustrophobia. I become dizzy when in closed spaces and cannot sit at the back of a moving vehicle,” Mr Ramesh said in the interview.

After working at his father’s construction sites, Mr Ramesh started off undertaking minor real estate repair jobs, before venturing into development and sale of residential and commercial buildings.

The real estate businessman has moved to court seeking to stop the impending auction, but says he is also mentally prepared to lose a portion of the prime properties.

By his estimates, the Taj Village Embakasi housing units under auction are valued at Sh151 million, the Taj Tower apartment in Upper Hill could fetch Sh35 million while the Taj Gardens Kileleshwa property’s market valuation is Sh108 million.

If SBM Bank gives him the first right to dispose the properties as per the law, Mr Ramesh could settle the outstanding loan and have significant pocket change.

“I do not have any other income apart from the rent from my properties. That is why I’m unable to settle the loan,” Mr Ramesh said.

Taj Tower, in Upperhill, Nairobi on February 23, 2024. It is one of the premises owned by Mr Ramesh Gorasia. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Of the many weighty decisions Mr Ramesh has made, he singles out venturing into politics as his biggest mistake.

He feels his bid for the Nairobi Senate seat in 2017 exposed him to attacks from rivals, who saw his then financial muscle as a threat.

Mr Ramesh says the political adventure turned a sharp focus on him and contributed to the Taj Mall demolition, but does not provide evidence to back his assertions.

Meanwhile, he continues to wage court battles to prove ownership of the other properties. They include two prime plots on Kyang’ombe Road, which have multiple title holders, as well as another on Outer Ring Road.