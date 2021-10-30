Syringes shortage could scuttle Covid vaccination plans, WHO warns

Syringe

A health worker injects a Covid-19 vaccine to a patient in Nyeri town on September 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There are fears of 'syringe nationalism', as there has been with Covid-19 vaccines.
  • WHO calls for concerted efforts by manufactures and governments to ramp up supply.

The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in Kenya could be hampered by limited access to syringes, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

