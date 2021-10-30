Syringes shortage could scuttle Covid vaccination plans, WHO warns

The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in Kenya could be hampered by limited access to syringes, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

According to a statement released yesterday by the global health agency, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa are among countries that have experienced delays in receiving syringes, which could slow down efforts to fight the novel coronavirus disease.

WHO said that there is no global stockpile of the 0.3ml specialised syringes, which differ from the 0.5ml syringes used for other types of Covid-19 vaccines and routine vaccination. The market for 0.3ml auto-disable syringes is tight and extremely competitive. As such, they are in short supply and will remain so through at least the first quarter of next year.

“The looming threat of a vaccine commodities crisis hangs over the continent. Early next year Covid-19 vaccines will start pouring into Africa, but a scarcity of syringes could paralyse progress. Drastic measures must be taken to boost syringe production, fast. Countless African lives depend on it,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Already, Unicef has reported an imminent shortfall of up to 2.2 billion auto-disable syringes for Covid-19 vaccination and routine immunisation in 2022, including the 0.3ml syringes for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“Low- and middle-income countries where this type of syringe is critical for safety will bear the brunt of this shortage. We are not anticipating a significant supply shortage of the more standard syringes used in high-income countries” said Unicef.

Vaccine syringe supply

“The Covax facility is working to address this threat by securing deals with syringe makers, and through better planning to avoid deliveries outpacing the supply of syringes.

“Increased demand, supply chain disruptions, and ‘syringe nationalism’ could lead to significant challenges in 2022 without immediate action,” Dr Moeti said.

Last month, it took Kenya 10 days to begin administering the first consignment of 795,600 Pfizer doses donated by the United States due to lack of the specialised syringes.

To ensure sufficient Covid-19 vaccine syringe supply to meet the 2022 vaccination target, WHO and Unicef have said there is need to expand access to supply for both standard 0.5ml and 0.3ml syringes.

“This will necessarily require increased production by manufacturers of relevant and quality-assured products,” the bodies said in a statement.

“We call on governments, manufacturers and organisations involved in the global Covid-19 vaccination effort to work together on this common challenge, with a shared understanding that if we take these simple steps there will be enough syringes to meet the world’s needs,” it further states.

Uptake of Covid-19 jabs

At the same time, WHO has expressed fears that only five out of 54 African countries will hit the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40 per cent of their people, unless efforts to accelerate the pace are made. Seychelles, Mauritius and Morocco, have already met the target that was set in May by the World Health Assembly, with Tunisia and Cabo Verde almost hitting the target.

Africa has fully vaccinated 77 million people, just 6 per cent of its population. In comparison, over 70 per cent of high-income countries have already vaccinated more than 40 percent of their people.

Kenya has finally crossed the five million vaccination number, a week after missing the target, as it eyes to vaccinate 10 million people by end of December.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, about 5.1 million doses have so far been administered, with 3.6 million Kenyans partially vaccinated and1.5 million fully vaccinated. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose stands at 41 per cent, with 5.7 per cent of adults fully vaccinated

Dr Willis Akhwale, the chairman of the National Covid-19 Vaccines Taskforce says the uptake of the jabs in urban counties is okay, apart from a few.