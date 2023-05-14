Sweet memories with our dear mothers, in pictures

It is that day of the year when the nurturers of life are celebrated in Kenya and many other countries across the world. Mother’s Day, celebrated for over a century now, is an opportunity to honour mothers and motherhood — and the anticipation for the day has been growing for over the past week.

Everywhere you look, there are special shopping offers by various local businesses. There are special trips for mums, cleaning deals, pre-packaged gifts, driving school special rates, giveaways on loans borrowed, name them.

The day draws its origins in the United States through the efforts of one Anna Jarvis, who succeeded in making her church hold a worship service at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal in West Virginia in 1908 in honour of her late mother.

Its observance spread gradually and by 1911, most US states had it. Slowly but surely, it spread to the rest of the world. Today, Kenya marks the day alongside the US and 93 other countries including Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa, Australia, and Canada.

Other countries mark Mother’s Day on different dates but the second Sunday of May, which is today, is the most popular globally. Inevitably, the commercialisation came in and one of the surest ways not to forget the day is getting a promotional message from a business about a Mother’s Day offer — and many have been sent to Kenyans in the past week.

Away from the commercialisation of the day, messages of love from children to their mothers and the other way round were already filling the air on Satuday.

The Sunday Nation was treated to various heart-warming messages as we spoke to various personalities and their mothers ahead of Mother’s Day.

Among them was actress, singer, dancer and producer Nyokabi Macharia, whose mother had a chance to relive some of the intimate moments between the two captured on camera.

One of the most poignant was taken on the day Nyokabi was graduating from Daystar University. She was studying on a scholarship on condition that she should score top grades to be retained.

“Completing her studies and maintaining the A grade and for us as parents, never having paid a coin for her university education all through was such a proud and fulfilling moment,” said the mother.

Actress Nyokabi Macharia was celebrating her birthday on the day she was photographed receiving a gift from her mother. The mother revealed that the actress loved being pampered as a child. Photo credit: Courtesy

One of our requests to the various personalities we approached was for them to share old photos of them and their mothers.

Some, like rapper Ssaru, felt they were not ready yet to share with the world their mothers through this forum. Others, like media personality Jeff Koinange, readily raided their family albums to dig up the oldest possible photo.

Then there was Boniface Mwangi who shared what he believes is the last photo he ever took with his late mother, way back in 1996. And he did confess that she belonged to a cult that played a part in her death by cancer.

In all, it was a great week of seeing some of Kenya’s most familiar faces when they were young and unassuming — and to get their heart-warming messages for their mothers.

Jeff Koinange: My mother taught me to be relentless

The news anchor said his mother, whom he fondly calls Nyina wa Munene, had an immense impact on his life.

“Mama always said to us, ‘Always be true to yourself. Never compromise your principles. Walk your own path and most of all if life deals you lemons, make lemonade,’” said Mr Koinange.

“She was 28 when her husband died. She’s 85 years old today and still going strong,” added Mr Koinange. “Happy Mother’s Day to Mum, and my sisters Ciru and Wangui.”

In this photo taken in September 1966, TV personality Jeff Koinange (right) was six months old. His mother was 29 years old and the children in the photo are (from left) Mr Koinange’s sister Ciru, who was then five years old; his brother Freddie; who was two years old; and his other sister Wangui, who was three. Photo credit: Courtesy

Trio Mio: My mother is my cog

Young rapper Trio Mio (Mario Kasela) shared a brief tribute to his mother, who plays a key role in managing his music career.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the baddest mum in the 254,” Trio said, acknowledging her love and support. “

You moulded me into the Sheng-speaking guru I am today manzee. Mad love for always having my back, mama. Nakupenda sana; si ati nini.”

Last year, Trio Mio revealed that his mother was the one managing his income. “My mum manages my finances. I know I sang that I don’t get bossed around (Sipangwingwi) but people should understand that that was just a song and has nothing to do with how I live,” the rapper told comedian Churchill in an interview.

Rapper Trio Mio (Mario Kasela) was two years old when this photo of him and his mother was taken in 2006. Photo credit: Courtesy

Boniface Mwangi: My mother taught me how to navigate the tough Nairobi

Activist Boniface Mwangi lost his mother in 1997 when he was still in his teens. But she left a long-lasting impact on his life. He celebrates his mother for teaching him to be street-smart.

“My mother taught me how to walk in the streets safely and how to survive in the concrete jungle of Nairobi. She never feared anyone or anything, and l inherited her courage. She was likeable, loving, and fierce when moments called for it. The most important lesson she instilled in me was: ‘Learn how to live with people."

And that has brought me this far. My mother partied in her youth while educating her sisters and the only brother. She even had a tattoo that made her wear long sleeves to hide it when she joined the church,” said Mr Mwangi.

Activist Boniface Mwangi took this photo in June 1999, when he was a month shy of his 16th birthday. He believes it is the last photo he took with his mother before she died. The photo was taken when his mother hawked books in Nairobi. Photo credit: Courtesy

He also shared that being part of a church with questionable teachings contributed to her death.

“She had liver cancer but she didn’t know. She was a member of a cult that discouraged its members from going to the hospital. She would complain of pain, and the ‘prophets’ in the church would tell her that her business rivals had bewitched her and put a lion’s tooth in her stomach. She believed that nonsense. She gave all the money she made to the church,” he shared.

“She was in a cult but her faith in God and personal integrity were on another level,’” said Mr Mwangi.

Mr Mwangi also shared that his love for books was as a result of interacting with the copies his mother sold.

“That love of reading served me well. In spite of ending my school education in Form One in 1998, l was able to hawk books and join journalism school in 2003,” he said.

Actor Daddy Marto was at Uhuru Park with his mother around 1993 when this photo was taken. It was a picnic and he confesses that he doesn’t visit the place often. Photo credit: Courtesy

Daddy Marto: My mother is key in my family life