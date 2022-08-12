Swearing-in date of president-elect to be public holiday, Kinyua says

The Assumption of Office of the President Committee held its inaugural meeting on August 12.

The committee’s chair, Joseph Kinyua, while addressing the press from Harambee House, said they will be making periodic updates of the process.

The date of the swearing in of the president-elect will be declared a public holiday, Kinyua clarified, adding that the mandate of the committee will be triggered once the electoral commission formally announces a president-elect.

Assumption of Office of the President Committee, led by chairperson Joseph Kinyua, addressing a presser at Harambee House on their preparations in the transition of power to the next president. Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

Mr Kinyua laid out the role of the committee as to facilitate handing over process between the outgoing president and the president-elect. It will also organize security, personnel and facilities as needed for the president-elect.