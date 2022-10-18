Suspended Kemsa workers write to Ruto to halt ongoing reforms

Suspended Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) employees have called on President William Ruto to stop the ongoing reforms at the agency, saying it is targeting old staff.

In a three-page letter to the President, the employees who were told to work from home in November last year, say Kemsa management is not serious about the reforms but is just seeking an avenue to send home old employees.

“Review and halt the so-called ‘reforms’, which have now been turned as a weapon against the old or long-serving employees of KEMSA – with a view to having them recalled back to work,” reads the letter.

The letter has also been copied to the Secretary to the Cabinet nominee Mercy Wanjau and Public Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Simon Rotich.

The employees want President Ruto to separate the Sh7.8 billion Covid-19 scandal from genuine Human Resource processes which they claim have now been turned into a witch-hunt for long-serving and old employees.

“We would like to request your good office to conduct your investigations independent of the outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Health and his PS since they were part and parcel of the said scheme to ostensibly get rid of the long-serving KEMSA employees to cover up the Covid-19 scandal,” the employees say in the letter.

According to the employees, halting the process to start on a fresh footing devoid of malice, will help Kemsa to find its footing in the management of Health Products and Technologies in the country while at the same time being fair to the employees.

“It is felt that the initial reforms journey that was well intended has been hijacked and turned into a witch-hunt, meant to disadvantage and edge out the long-serving KEMSA employees so that cronies can be appointed into the vacant positions,” the employees say.

According to the employees, Kemsa is spending Sh90 million for their salaries yet they are not doing much work.

They claim that the reform process in Kemsa is being carried out by top management in total disregard for the input of internal stakeholders.

“It is worth noting that the HR Instruments which were developed without the participation of key internal stakeholders have been used to advertise for vacancies – all under the guise of restructuring. This is a clear and tactful way of getting rid of the current staff and having them replaced by new people who seemingly have already been earmarked for these positions,” reads the letter.

In the letter, the employees have also accused the new Chief Executive Office Terry Kiunge Ramadhani of recruiting several officers without advertising the positions.

The officers in question allegedly single-handedly recruited by the CEO according to the employees include Personal Assistants to her office, security department, administration, a technical advisor, an officer in the sales and marketing department and a chief of staff.

“These positions are at the top management level (grades SA2, SA3 and SA4) and hence require Full Board approval and they also have to be recruited/sourced for competitively, yet this did not happen,” reads the letter to the President.

In February, the authority also sent home 29 senior managers on compulsory leave as the reforms go on at the institution which has suffered bad publicity due to the Covid-19 Sh7.8 billion scandal on personal protective equipment (PPEs) for use during the Covid-19 pandemic

While undertaking the process, Kemsa Board chairperson Mary Mwadime asked the public not to read too much into the new development, pointing out that Kemsa has been undertaking a transformation programme to fine-tune the organisation to current market demands.