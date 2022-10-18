Suspended Kemsa staff write to President Ruto to halt reforms

Suspended employees of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) want President William Ruto to halt the ongoing reforms at the agency, saying they target old and long-serving employees, leaving out top officials at the centre of decision making.

In a three-page letter to the President, the employees who were told to work from home in November last year say the Kemsa management is not serious about the reforms but is just seeking an avenue to send them home.

“Review and halt the so-called ‘reforms’, which have now been turned into a weapon against the old or long-serving employees of Kemsa,” reads the letter.

The letter has also been copied to the Secretary to the Cabinet nominee Mercy Wanjau and Mr Simon Rotich, the CEO of the Public Service Commission.

The employees want Dr Ruto to step in and separate the Sh7.8 billion Covid-19 scandal from genuine human resource processes that they claim have now been turned into a witch-hunt for the long-serving employees.

Help Kemsa find its footing

According to the employees, halting the process to start on a fresh footing devoid of malice will help Kemsa find its footing in the management of health products and technologies in the country, while at the same time being fair to the employees.

“It is felt that the initial reforms journey that was well intended has been hijacked and turned into a witch-hunt, meant to disadvantage and edge out the long-serving Kemsa employees so that cronies and friends can be appointed into the vacant positions,” the employees say.

According to them, Kemsa is spending Sh90 million for their salaries yet they are not doing much work.

The employees are complaining that the reforms in Kemsa are being carried out by top management in total disregard of the input of internal stakeholders.

“It is worth noting that the HR Instruments which were developed without the participation of key internal stakeholders have been used to advertise for vacancies – all under the guise of restructuring. This is a clear and tactful way of getting rid of the current staff and having them replaced by new people who seemingly have already been earmarked for these positions,” reads the letter.

In the letter, the employees want a review of the recruitment by new CEO Terry Kiunge Ramadhani.

The officers in question include personal assistants to her office, security department, administration, a technical adviser, an officer in the sales and marketing department and a chief of staff.

“These positions are at the top management level (grades SA2, SA3 and SA4) and hence require full board approval and they also have to be recruited/sourced for competitively,” reads the letter to the President.

Compulsory leave

In February, the authority also sent 29 senior managers on compulsory leave as the reforms are carried out at the institution, which has suffered bad publicity due to the Covid-19 Sh7.8 billion scandal on personal protective equipment for use during the pandemic

At the time, Kemsa board chairperson Mary Mwadime asked the public not to read too much into the new development, pointing out that Kemsa has been undertaking a transformation programme to fine-tune the organisation to current market demands.