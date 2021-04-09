Suspected serial rapist, university student to remain in custody

A suspect accused of paying a university student to lure girls into his house for sex will remain in custody together with his co-accused until a criminal case against them is heard and determined.

Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke said that the two, Abdirizak Adan Abdullahi and Faith Washiali Bwibo, are a threat to justice and a danger to the victims. The court further found that justice would be compromised if the duo were freed on bond.

Ms Washiali reportedly invited young girls to fun-filled parties in South C Estate, only for them to be coerced into satisfying her male friend’s sexual needs. Some of them were threatened with death if they did not do what the man demanded, the court was told.

According to the court, the prosecution, through Investigating Officer Corporal Peris Mghanga, had established that Mr Abdullahi was in possession of a gun that the police were yet to recover. Prior to his arrest, the first accused resided at Mugoya Estate in South C, Nairobi, an Estate rented out to senior Kenya Force Defences (KDF) officers. As such, the premises are not easily accessible since it is heavily guarded, and it is for this reason that Mr Abdullahi’s arrest was dramatic.

The court rejected arguments by defense lawyer George King’ori that the two accused are entitled to bail noting that, despite bond being a constitutional right, it is not obsolete and a court may decline to grant it in the event that compelling reasons are put forward.

The first accused, Mr Abdullahi, on Friday denied three counts of rape, indecent assault and malicious damage to property while Ms Washiali denied charges of trafficking persons for sexual exploitation.

According to charges filed by the State, Ms Washiali lured several girls in the past few months, some of them minors, to a house owned by Mr Abdullahi. They were then raped, assaulted and threatened with death if they did not surrender their dignity.

The charges further detailed an incident in which a university student was allegedly raped in South C after being threatened with death. It is alleged that Mr Abdullahi used Ms Washiali to get the victim to a remote place in Naivasha where he endangered her life and those of others by locking them outside in the wilderness, perhaps with the hope that wild animals would devour them.



"Mr Abdullahi has an appetite for teenage girls and he uses Ms Washiali to lure young girls into his trap where even the word 'no' to sexual advances will not matter because force will ultimately be applied. So far as I am aware the gun being held by Mr Abdullahi has not been confiscated or withdrawn by the firearm licensing authority so he is still armed," the police stated in a court affidavit.

Separately, Mr Abdullahi had been charged in another active matter at the Kibera Law Courts with defiling an underage girl. While that case was still proceeding, two other teenage girls walked into Langata police station and reported that they had been raped and assaulted by him.

"We are informed by his victims that he is armed, violent and has a very bad temper and in all the incidents reported, he used force and physically assaulted the victims into submission...the witnesses are afraid that once he is out on bail/bond he will interfere with them," Ms Mghanga, a corporal, said in the affidavit.

The latest complainant in the case against Mr Abdullahi followed an accusation by a university student who reported that she attended a party at Mr Abdullahi's home after being invited by her friend, Ms Washiali, and in the course of the night she was raped. She reported the incident at Lang’ata Police Station and recorded a statement claiming that Mr Abdullahi had raped and assaulted her before damaging her mobile phone valued at Sh40,000.