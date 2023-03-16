Suspect in Sh1.3m fraud case freed

A man, who two years ago was arrested for allegedly defrauding a Nakuru hospital close to Sh1 million, has been released on bail by a Nairobi court after being arrested over another alleged fraud of Sh1.3 million from a city trader.

Mr Samuel Mutua appeared on Wednesday before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina who granted him a cash bail of Sh200,000 pending the trial.

He was charged with stealing some Sh1,320,543 from Mr Edwin Kuraru.

He received the money on March 5, 2021, in Nairobi to clear a shipment from India, the charge sheet indicated.

He faced a second charge of forging the signature of Mr Paul Tonui, a police officer.

The charge sheet indicated that he committed the second offence on February 16, 2022, at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters.

Purporting it to be a genuine affidavit

The prosecution said he knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged affidavit of Mr Tonui purporting it to be a genuine affidavit signed by Kiati Musila.

Mr Mutua, however, denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000.

Asking the court to be released on bail, Mr Mutua stated that he wished to have the dispute settled out of court. He said that he has already engaged the complainant.

The complainant, however, denied the out-of-court settlement claims and said that the accused had avoided him for two years.

“I have engaged his business partners to no avail. By the time we reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, it was because we have exhausted all avenues,” the complainant told the court. The case will be mentioned on March 23 this year.

In January 2021, detectives attached to the DCI arrested Mr Mutua over allegations of defrauding St Joseph’s Maternity and Nursing Home Nakuru Sh948,000 in a false shipping deal.