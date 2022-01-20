Surge in newborn deaths raises concerns 

Countries should aim to have a neonatal mortality rate of 12 or fewer deaths per 1,000 live births and an under-five mortality rate of 25 or fewer deaths per 1,000 live births by 2030.

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

  • About five million children under five died, with half of those, about 2.4 million, being newborns.
  • The worrying number of deaths, the report says, is cause for alarm.

In 2020, Kenya lost more than 100,000 children to preventable causes before their fifth birthday, a new study says.

