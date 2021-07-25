Surge in crime, other vices linked to fatherhood crisis

A boy who grows up without a father harbours feelings of resentment, anger and guilt.

By  Omosa Clinton

Stories abound of deadbeat fathers in the country. Cases of absentee fathers have become so common that some FM radio stations have dedicated substantial amounts of their airtime to help abandoned mothers and children get justice.

