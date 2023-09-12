Supreme Court okays removal of Justice Mary Gitumbi from office over mental incapacity

The Supreme Court has allowed the removal of Justice Mary Gitumbi over mental incapacity.

A bench of five apex court judges unanimously concurred with the decision of the tribunal appointed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta that Justice Gitumbi cannot ably discharge the functions of a judge at Environment and Land Court (ELC) division.

"We have established that the petitioner (Judge Gitumbi) is unable to perform the functions of the office of a judge, which require immense alertness, endless concentration, presence, a good frame of mind to observe the demeanour of witnesses, back-breaking research, writing/typing skills, this is not to mean that she cannot undertake other duties pertaining to the legal profession. She can, " ruled the court.

However the judges said that affected judge can discharge other legal duties not necessarily those of a judge of the court.

"This Petition of Appeal fails because the Tribunal duly established the ground for the removal of the petitioner due to inability to perform functions of the office arising from mental incapacity, " the judges ruled.

Justice Gitumbi had challenged the decision of the tribunal appointed by Mr Kenyatta to remove her from the Judiciary.

The tribunal in a report dated April 13,2022 arrived at a decision that she can not perform the duties of a judge because of her mental challenge.

"Tribunal concluded its hearing and deliberations and in a report dated April 13, 2022 stated that the allegations that the judge has mental incapacity and therefore unable to perform the functions of the office of judge of the Environmental court,were established to the required standard of proof. The Tribunal unanimously recommended that the Petitioner be removed from office of Judge of ELC, " ruled the tribunal.

The tribunal comprised of three judges, and two psychiatrists amongst others.

Aggrieved by the decision of the tribunal, the judge filed a petition of appeal at the Supreme Court. She contended that the tribunal failed to evaluate all the evidence she presented before it.

" Tribunal erred in law and fact when it equated mental illness to mental incapacity and thereby failed to consider the requisite standard of proof set for establishing mental incapacity as required in Article 168(8)(1)(a) of the Constitution, " Gitumbi argued.

Further, she claimed that the tribunal erred in law by relying on biased opinions, unsubstantiated hearsay evidence and extraneous factors not pleaded in the petition or proved in arriving at its findings.

But the Supreme Court concurred entirely with the tribunal finding that the judge was properly removed from office.