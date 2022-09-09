Support Ruto's administration, Uhuru tells KDF in farewell message
Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the military to support the administration of President-elect William Ruto.
He spoke Friday during an elaborate military farewell ceremony held at Ulinzi Sports Complex where the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) bid goodbye to their commander in chief for the last 10 years.
"I ask that you remain steadfast and support the incoming administration just like you have supported mine and that of my predecessors."
The two-part event held today was the second last of President Kenyatta’s constitutional mandates as his term draws to an end on Tuesday when he shall hand over the reins of power to Dr William Ruto.