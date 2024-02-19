Supkem wrangles deepen as police block offices

The leadership tussle in the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) continued on Monday as one faction tried in vain to serve a court order on the other, accusing police officers of taking sides.

The tussle is between embattled chairman Hassan Ole Naado and Ambassador Yusuf Abdurrahman Nzibo, who wants to regain the position of national chairman.

Ambassador Nzibo presented himself with his supporters at Supkem headquarters in the Nairobi CBD on Monday to present the order allowing them to take over the leadership.

On arrival, however, they were met by police officers from the Central Police Station.

The police officers, led by OCS Moses Mutayi of the Central Police Station, claimed that they were not informed of the plans to take over and that due process should have been followed.

Yusuf Abdulrahman Nzibo addresses the Media joined by his supporters outside the SUPKEM office in Nairobi on January 26, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Mr Mutayi asked the group to go back and take the matter to the top leadership for due process to follow, adding that they were not paid by anyone to be a stumbling block.

The police were blamed by the lawyers who accompanied Ambassador Nzibo, claiming that they were asked to prevent them from entering the Council's office for the second time.

In its defence, the OCS said the court orders were not enough ground to grant entry.

"We don't need a court order to maintain law and order. You know what to do. You are a lawyer, lead your people well and tell them about this court order," said OCS Mutayi, daring them to force their way in.

Mr Nzibo's lawyers, led by High Court lawyer Hussein Guso, said they were shocked to see the police officers preventing them from serving the court order.

"We are surprised to see the police officers here but their names are not in this court order. They are not helping us to comply with the law," Mr Guso said.

This follows a ruling on Friday at the High Court of Kenya, Judicial Review Division, where Justice Chigiti J dismissed the case filed by the council and its embattled chairman Hassan Ole Naado on a technicality.

The Council and Ole Naado had filed a case challenging the Registrar of Societies' move to remove him and other leaders from Supkem's leadership.

The judge agreed with the Registrar that the Council did not have locus standi to bring the case on its behalf.

According to the judge, the Council is a registered society under the provisions of the Societies Act Chapter 108 of the Laws of Kenya.

"It is well settled that societies registered under the Societies Act or other unincorporated bodies are not legal persons capable of suing or being sued in their own names. Such societies can only sue or be sued through their elected officials or duly authorised members," Justice Chigiti ruled.

The judge further ruled that the council had not written to the court that Mr Ole Naado should represent them in the case.

"I have gone through the materials in this matter and I have not found any appointment of the 2nd plaintiff (Ole Naado), in writing, authorising him to represent the company (1st plaintiff) here, which is Supkem. Therefore, I find that the 2nd applicant has not complied with Section 41 of the Societies Act".

The registrar had said that according to the list submitted to her office after a successful election in 2017, Ambassador Yusuf Abdulrahman Nzibo was the legitimate president of the council.

According to Salim Omar, who is also acting on behalf of Ambassador Nzibo, there have been illegal withdrawals of funds from the Council's bank accounts, and he called on investigative bodies to take action.

"I want to confirm that there have been large withdrawals of funds from Supkem's bank accounts, especially on Friday last week after Justice Chigiti's ruling, which amounts to misappropriation of funds and a possible case of money laundering that needs to be investigated," said Mr Omar.

Addressing the press outside the Supkem offices, Ambassador Nzibo expressed his displeasure, saying they would not rest until they took over the leadership.

"We are telling our Muslims to continue praying for us so that we can take over the office peacefully... I don't know why even with the court order and the confirmation from the Registrar's office, they still refuse to leave the office," Ambassador Nzibo said.

Mr Ole Naado's side has insisted that Ambassador Nzibo and his team are no longer members of the Council and that their motives are questionable.

On January 26, 2024, the Milimani Commercial Magistrate Court allowed Ambassador Nzibo to take office, which was later challenged by the other faction.