Study: Taste, smell of your tea may change soon

Your favourite cup of tea could taste different in the coming years, thanks to climate change.

An expert report by British charity Christian Aid indicates increased rainfall and temperatures could alter not only the taste, aroma and potential health benefits of the beverage but also the lives of farmers who grow tea.

Tea production likely to dip

The report titled Reading the tea leaves, climate change and global tea examines the impact of climate change on the world’s four biggest tea-growing nations of China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

And thousands of livelihoods are in jeopardy as the experts further report tea production is likely to dip in the next 29 years if measures are not taken to reverse the effects.

The study shows global warming has brought unseasonably high levels of rainfall in different parts of the world, meaning tea plants are being pushed beyond their precipitation limits.

This means farmers risk losing their livelihood if a temperature rise of a few degrees occurs due to global warming, as large areas would be rendered unsuitable for the crop.

“Tea plants can only take a certain threshold of rain, meaning they can grow to size because of the extra rain but the leaves will be of inferior quality, leaving the tea tasteless,” the study said.

The report goes on to say climate change is leading to erratic rainfall, floods and droughts, with rising temperatures rising posing a threat to crops.

“By 2050, climate change is going to slash optimal conditions for tea production by a quarter, as areas growing the commodity around Mt Elgon and Mt Kenya will totally be absent under all climate change projections,” it says.

The report notes half of the tea consumed in the UK is grown in Kenya, where tea is a key plank of the economy, while 85 per cent of Kenya’s tea is sold in the UK.

The researchers report a bleaker outlook for areas that have average tea-growing conditions.

“It will be very hard for tea growers to move to new previously uncultivated regions. Tea is unlikely to be established in the areas of Kenya where it had not previously existed,” the researchers said.

Kenya has had the perfect climate for growing tea, thanks to its tropical, red volcanic soils and long sunny days.

A tea plantation does best in mountainous regions with temperatures ranging between 16 degrees to 29 degrees centigrade, accompanied with a stable rainfall.

But climate change threatens to change all that, with projections indicating that, by 2050, tea production in these areas will fall by 39 per cent.

In a survey of 700 farmers in the seven tea-growing regions of Kenya, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization found farmers had observed that changes in rainfall patterns, distribution and reduced tea yields were tied to climate change.

At least 43 per cent of respondents said they had noticed a change in rainy seasons that had led to a shift in planting seasons while 35 per cent cited drought.

Between October and mid-November 2019, the country recorded rainfall up to 400 per cent higher than average, leading to floods.

These conditions, experts say, were conducive for locusts, which invaded these parts and consumed every morsel of vegetation.

The experts further explain when tea plants get really wet, they lose the ecological cues necessary for the release of chemicals that enhance the flavour of the beverage and give it antioxidant properties.

Projections indicate temperatures in Kenya will rise by 2.5 degrees centigrade between 2000 and 2050 and rainfall will become more intense and less predictable.

Christian Aid recommends that countries should cut emissions and boost climate finance to help farmers adapt to the changing climate by shifting to growing drought-resistant and climate-cha-resilient crops.

Last year, rich countries promised Sh1 trillion (US$10 billion) a year in climate finance to help poor nations leapfrog dirty energy and adapt to a changing climate.

The study further recommends debt cancellation in order to gain the fiscal space to better respond to the effects of changing weather patterns.

In India, the report says changes in average temperature and rainfall patterns could see some traditional tea-growing regions of Assam in India becoming obsolete for tea cultivation while in China, changes to weather patterns over the past 50 years are affecting crop growth, quality and chemical composition of tea leaves.