Study shows HIV drug dolutegravir better at viral suppression

New Content Item (1)
dolutegravir tablets.

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

HIV patients with a high viral load who take a drug known as dolutegravir have greater viral suppression than those that take other medicines, a new study has shown.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.