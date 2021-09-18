Study shows HIV drug dolutegravir better at viral suppression

HIV patients with a high viral load who take a drug known as dolutegravir have greater viral suppression than those that take other medicines, a new study has shown.

Those with high pre-treatment viral loads and who then take dolutegravir were less likely to experience treatment failure nine months after starting treatment compared to patients taking other drugs recommended for first-line treatment.

The findings published yesterday in the Open Forum Infectious Diseases journal, come from an analysis of a large cohort, OPERA, which records data on around 90,000 people with HIV receiving treatment in 85 clinics across the United States.

To investigate differences between antiretroviral drugs, researchers associated with the OPERA cohort looked at virological failure in people who started treatment at participating clinics with one of four core drugs recommended for first-line treatment between 2013 and 2017. The investigators say their results provide real-world confirmation of the findings of a meta-analysis of seven clinical trials, which showed that people taking dolutegravir had a greater likelihood of viral suppression than people taking other core drugs, especially if they had a high viral load.

The other drugs were elvitegravir, raltegravir and darunavir.

Dolutegravir is recommended as a first-line treatment for HIV-infected adults and children who are six years and older due to its potency, high barrier to resistance, convenience and tolerability. Kenya became the first country in Africa to provide a generic version of dolutegravir for routine use among people living with HIV. It is more superior to all other third agents used in first-line therapy.

During the study period, 6,223 people started treatment with a three-drug regimen and one-third of these (2,038) had a viral load of at least 100,000 copies/ml. A treatment regimen containing dolutegravir (36 per cent) or elvitegravir (46 per cent) was more common than a regimen containing darunavir (16 percent) or raltegravir (2 per cent) in those starting treatment with high viral load.

The investigators looked for virologic failure, defined as either failure to achieve viral load below 200 copies for the 36 weeks after starting treatment, or viral rebound above 200 copies after a previous viral load below 50 copies, within 36 weeks of starting treatment.















































