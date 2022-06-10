Porn, drugs, cults: Study reveals scary pitfalls in online learning

Easy access to the internet has exposed many children to pornography, drugs, kidnappers and cultic groups as they engage in online learning, a new study shows.

A report released by Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia reveals that most children have either a smartphone, tablet or computer. Teachers and pupils engage in online lessons oblivious of the negative effects the internet has on the morals and behaviour of children.

Many children have been trapped by predators who send them sex videos while others fall in the hands of conmen who ask them for personal details, exposing them to kidnappers. The results of the assessment conducted to analyse “Kenya’s response to online child sexual exploitation and abuse” established that children face threats and risks in the online environment.

“Many participants named specific risks, including online ‘predators’, the possibility of someone taking naked pictures and putting them on Facebook and WhatsApp. Children are told to text personal information (they ask you to meet with them then they kidnap you),” states the report. “Other risks include early exposure to relationships, dating sites, hacking, cybercrime, involvement in drugs, joining cults and blackmail.”

Visual and ready information

Interviewed children confirmed that they have easy online access and often learn new skills rapidly. The internet provides visual and ready information for a tech-savvy generation.

They mainly use the internet in cyber cafés, though some buy data bundles for smartphones or use a computer or laptop at home or school. Covid-19 increased their access to the internet as they now have computers and/or smartphones for online classes. The children said they regularly used YouTube, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. They are also using SnapChat and TikTok, which are popular apps among the youth. Others are Omegle, Likee, Phoenix, Twitter, Telegram, Opera Mini, IMO and online games.

The findings are from focus group discussions with children aged 13 to 17 in Kisumu, Mombasa and Garissa as well as an online survey. In rural and low-income urban areas, offline enabling structures such as cyber cafés and video dens exist and usually target children and the youth.

“Children noted that the internet had provided the opportunity for online learning and revision, keeping in touch with friends and making new ones, keeping them entertained including by online gaming and skills development, enabling them to showcase and develop talents such as comedy and dance and earn money through having subscribers, followers, likes and comments,” said Prof Kobia.

National plan of action

The CS said it is against that background that the ministry developed a national plan of action to tackle online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

She said the plan is grounded in the ‘WeProtect Model National Response’ and has five key areas — law, policy leadership and coordination, prevention, capacity strengthening, response and support services, and monitoring and evaluating progress.

The plan was prepared under the guidance and leadership of the Directorate of Children Services and has been funded by Unicef to the tune of Sh1.94 billion.

Internet

The report shows that three in every 10 households have internet and access is growing exponentially. The Communications Authority of Kenya estimates that mobile phone use is currently at 108 per cent with 61.96 million subscribers.

The report notes that the fast pace of mobile phone use has resulted in the increase of internet users to 40 per cent of the population. It is estimated that Kenya has experienced a 676 per cent increase in internet use since 2005. In 2020, Kenya recorded the highest internet penetration rate in Africa.

“Smartphones and home internet options have become much more affordable and online platforms, services, apps and games encourage online interaction,” states the report.