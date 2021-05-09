Students rescued after 4 days in forest 

Rescue team

Mathira East Police Commander James Baraza (in jungle uniform) and the rescue team at Karatina stadium on May 8, 2021. They rescued four boys who were lost in a forest.

Photo credit: Stephen Munyiri | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Anthony Muhoro, Jackson Karuri, (both 17), and David Mukoma Kinyua, 20 went missing on May 4.
  • The three students from Mathira East sub-county were on an adventure in Mt Kenya forest when they got lost. 

Four days with no food and contact. That is the time three students and their two dogs spent in a forest in Mathira before being rescued.

