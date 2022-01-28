Students benefit from state-funded Edu-Afya programme

Edu-Afya

National Hospital Insurance Fund official engaging school students on Edu-Afya at the Nairobi ASK show on 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Millicent Mwololo

Mary Cherop is a Form Two student in a public secondary school in Uasin Gishu County. Cherop, 16, has been suffering from stem plant disease since birth.

