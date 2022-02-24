Slap on the wrist for girl who killed 10 schoolmates in dorm fire

Moi Girls High School dorm fire

Some of the parents of the 10 Moi Girls High School students who died in a dormitory fire in 2017 outside the Milimani courthouse in Nairobi on February 24, 2022 after a girl who was found guilty of torching the dorm was jailed for five years.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The girl was convicted for the lesser offence of manslaughter although she had been charged with murder.
  • She had denied unlawfully causing the deaths of the 10 students of Moi Girls, Nairobi.

A courtroom erupted in wailing from a convict, as well as from relatives of her victims when the former student of Moi Girls High School, Nairobi, was sentenced to serve five years in jail for killing 10 of her schoolmates in a fire five years ago.

